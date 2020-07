Two more laboratories for PCR testing for COVID-19 were opened in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, the testing is carried out by Aqualab and Express Plus laboratories. «You can go there. PCR analysis costs 1,600 soms,» he said.

At least 439 new cases of COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total.