17:54
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Biolaboratories in Central Asia: Experts demand openness and transparency

Experts repeatedly talk about biological laboratories. A Russian expert Andrey Malov said at a roundtable discussion at 24.kg news agency that closed institutions deployed in Central Asia should be open and transparent.

According to him, this is a conditional and relevant requirement against the backdrop of a pandemic of coronavirus infection. The analyst recalled that, according to the original version, the dangerous virus was developed in one of the closed laboratories and the catastrophe occurred due to the leak. The whole world has been taken hostage by COVID-19.

Recall, the debate whether it is worth building biological laboratories in Kyrgyzstan has been ongoing since 2010.
link: https://24.kg/english/157867/
views: 56
Print
Related
Laboratories of Kyrgyzstan can test products on almost all technical regulations
Certificates of laboratories in Kyrgyzstan valid throughout whole EEU territory
Head of Customs Service of Russia to visit laboratories in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
17:50
Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of Presidential Affairs Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of...
17:29
Biolaboratories in Central Asia: Experts demand openness and transparency
17:19
Woman in childbirth dies in maternity hospital from pneumonia
16:08
HRW: President of Kyrgyzstan should use veto to uphold fundamental rights
15:45
OSCE: Manipulation of Information law may result in media freedom restrictions