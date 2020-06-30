Biolaboratories in Central Asia: Experts demand openness and transparency

Experts repeatedly talk about biological laboratories. A Russian expert Andrey Malov said at a roundtable discussion at 24.kg news agency that closed institutions deployed in Central Asia should be open and transparent.

According to him, this is a conditional and relevant requirement against the backdrop of a pandemic of coronavirus infection. The analyst recalled that, according to the original version, the dangerous virus was developed in one of the closed laboratories and the catastrophe occurred due to the leak. The whole world has been taken hostage by COVID-19.

Recall, the debate whether it is worth building biological laboratories in Kyrgyzstan has been ongoing since 2010.