12:14
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

481 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 70,366 in total

At least 481 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 124 people got infected in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh city, 22— in Osh region, 176 — in Chui region, 35 — in Issyk-Kul region, 67 — in Jalal-Abad region, 14 — in Talas region, 6 — in Naryn region and 21 — in Batken region.

In total, 70,366 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/174234/
views: 90
Print
Related
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
433 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 58.5 million people globally
COVID-19 hinders repatriation of abandoned children to Kyrgyzstan
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
349 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
304 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 69,885 in total
WHO warns of third wave of COVID-19 in Europe
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
12:08
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:01
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:59
433 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:53
481 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 70,366 in total
11:49
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform