12:13
USD 84.80
EUR 100.70
RUB 1.12
English

Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 8.30 am, November 24:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 8.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 157, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 45 μg / m³.

As of 8.30 am, Bishkek took the 12th place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/174213/
views: 144
Print
Related
Permissible air pollution level exceeded five times in some Bishkek districts
Bishkek takes 1st place in World Air Quality Index ranking
Permissible air pollution level exceeded three times in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts by morning
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in Bishkek by morning
Air quality: Bishkek repeatedly enters top 10 most polluted cities
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level grows in all Bishkek districts
Popular
Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing Mother of Valentina Shevchenko becomes World Champion in Shadow Boxing
Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Daniyar Konokbaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions
Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication Constitutional convention offers to register Kyrgyz as language of communication
24 November, Tuesday
12:08
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:01
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
11:59
433 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:53
481 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 70,366 in total
11:49
Sadyr Japarov ready to postpone date of constitutional reform