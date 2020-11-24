Construction and overhaul of 53 social facilities completed in 2020

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services under the Government of Kyrgyzstan has completed construction and overhaul of 53 social facilities. Press service of the state agency reported.

At least 19 schools and sports halls for them, 4 kindergartens, 14 health care facilities, 4 sports complexes, 1 cultural object, 9 water supply facilities and 2 — from «Other» section have been built and repaired.

«Work at social facilities was financed from the republican budget under the item «Capital investments» and the Fund for Development of Social Partnership for Development of Regions,» the state agency added.