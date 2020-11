A 15-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan attempted to commit suicide in St. Petersburg (Russia). Russian media report.

The girls took 50 pills of antispasmodic drug. The ninth grade student of one of the schools was hospitalized on November 22 at 6.30 from an apartment on Iskrovsky Prospekt. She was diagnosed with acute poisoning with No-Spa.

The girl’s condition is grave. The parents claim that their daughter had never attempted suicide before.