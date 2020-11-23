COVID-19 hinders repatriation of abandoned children to Kyrgyzstan

Not a single child was repatriated to Kyrgyzstan in 2020 due to the epidemiological situation. The head of the Department for the Development of Social Services for Families and Children of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, Nazgul Cholumova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to the documents received, about six children were left without parental care in Russia. «We study the documents, whether they are transportable, whether we can return them all. As soon as the epidemiological situation normalizes and we are allowed, we will leave and bring the children home,» Nazgul Cholumova said.

She added that 106,000 children of migrants have been registered in the republic in 2019. COVID-19 has forced many parents (one or both family members) to return to Kyrgyzstan. According to data for the third quarter of 2020, there are 82,000 children of migrants left.