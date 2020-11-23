WHO warns of third wave of COVID-19 in Europe

The World Health Organization’s special COVID-19 envoy David Nabarro told Solothurner Zeitung that Europe was likely to see a third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in early 2021 before a vaccine can be introduced. The Deutsche Welle reports.

«They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months after they brought the first wave under the control,» Nabarro said. «Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year.»

He also said Europe had much to learn from Asian countries. «One has to react quickly to the virus, robustly and decisively,» he said. «Especially at the start, when the virus is still spreading very slowly in different communities. If you react half-heartedly, the problem will get bigger very quickly.»