COVID-19: Artem Novikov instructs to monitor drug prices in regions

The state is ready for a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation due to spread of coronavirus infection. Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, the First Vice Prime Minister Artem Novikov said during a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, the situation with the coronavirus in the country remains tense. Over 400-500 new cases are registered every day.

«In recent days, there has been a positive trend, but we must be prepared for a possible worsening of the epidemiological situation. Hospitalization of the sick should be carried out promptly and without queues. It is necessary to prepare a clear schedule of occupancy of beds in medical institutions, distribution of medicines, PPE, medical equipment, taking into account the epidemiological situation in the regions. It is important to provide all hospitals with autonomous power supply generators,» said Artem Novikov.

He noted that there were enough medicines and PPE in the country.

The Ministry of Health was instructed to monitor the prices of medicines in the regions of the republic and continue work to increase the level of equipping hospitals with the necessary equipment and medicines.

«New Year’s holidays are ahead, then the early presidential elections. These events are associated with an increase in contacts between people. It is important to prevent an increase in the number of citizens infected with COVID-19. The health care system must be fully prepared for a possible increase in the number of patients during the New Year holidays and the upcoming elections,» the acting head of the Cabinet said.