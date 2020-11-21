14:11
USD 84.80
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.12
English

447 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 69,149 in total

At least 447 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 200 people got infected in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh city, 25— in Osh region, 86 — in Chui region, 49 — in Issyk-Kul region, 29 — in Jalal-Abad region, 20 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region and 17 — in Batken region.

In total, 69,149 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/173969/
views: 80
Print
Related
19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
505 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Mass events banned in Tokmak city due to COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 56.8 million people globally
One person dies from coronavirus every 17 seconds in Europe
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
427 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
386 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 68,702 in total
Popular
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced Date of referendum on amending the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan announced
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan asks China to ease payment of state debt
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
21 November, Saturday
14:04
19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 19 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
14:01
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:57
505 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:53
447 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 69,149 in total
13:50
Presidential elections: 45 polling stations to be opened abroad