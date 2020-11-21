12:40
Mass events banned in Tokmak city due to COVID-19

Holding of mass events — anniversaries, feasts, funeral receptions is banned in Tokmak city. The City Hall reported.

The Board of the City Hall decided to take tough measures against restaurants and cafes, markets, transport in case of violation of sanitary and epidemiological norms and requirements.

«Despite all the work done, the epidemiological situation in Tokmak city remains dangerous, the number of people with ARVI symptoms is increasing daily. The risk of infection arises from non-compliance with epidemiological regulations in public places, that is, the overwhelming majority of citizens do not observe social distancing and do not wear masks,» the City Hall informed.
