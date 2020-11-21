Switzerland to support modernization of nursing education in Kyrgyzstan

Switzerland will support modernization of nursing education in Kyrgyzstan. Anne Moulin, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at an online forum.

«Switzerland has been and remains your loyal partner in the implementation of the 2030 health care reform strategy. Together we can improve the skills of nurses and offer them the good working conditions they deserve,» she said.

Anne Moulin noted the long-standing partnership between the two countries in the health sector. «For more than 20 years we have been supporting activities for the development of this area in the Kyrgyz Republic. Our main priority is the development of the primary level, where the role of nurses is very important. Today, there is a serious shortage of family doctors in the primary health care system, especially in rural and remote areas. Nurses performing their duties at rural healthcare posts help to fill the shortage of doctors. The COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of nurses who have the maximum load working in red zones, mobile teams and for 118 hotline,» the Deputy Chief of the Mission added.