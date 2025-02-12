12:00
Switzerland to support Kyrgyzstan's textile industry

Switzerland has launched a program to support the textile industry in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Swiss Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On February 10, Textileration acceleration program with the support of Switzerland was launched for entrepreneurs in the textile industry, in which 22 companies out of 170 submitted applications took part.

The program provides participants with:

  • Access to intensive training;
  • Personal mentoring;
  • Tools for entering new markets;
  • Work with industry experts;
  • Improvement of business models;
  • Study of new distribution channels that improve product quality and strengthen competitiveness in international markets.

As noted, the textile industry is one of the key sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, which makes a significant contribution to exports and job creation. This makes this industry important for the social and economic development of the country.

"Support for the textile business is an investment in the sustainable development of the state. We are pleased to see such a high interest in the program and are confident that the accelerator will help entrepreneurs discover new opportunities, increase production efficiency and enter international markets,«Renaud Vuignier, Head of Economic Development and Governance Domains at the Swiss Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

Head of the Acceleration and Technical Support Programs Aizhan Alisherova added that this initiative will help to create new local brands.

«Textileration is not just an acceleration program, but a full-fledged support ecosystem. We strive to help sewing companies not only master modern technologies, but also create strong brands that can attract new customers and partners. Great interest from businesses proves that the textile industry of the Kyrgyz Republic is ready for innovation and growth,» she said.
