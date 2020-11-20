19:46
Government imposes six-month ban on export of agricultural products

A decree of the Government of Kyrgyzstan imposed a temporary ban on the export of certain types of agricultural goods outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The ban is imposed for a period of six months. At the same time, the Ministry of Economy is obliged to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission about it no later than three days from the date of entry into force of the decree.

The ban is imposed on 14 types of goods:

  • Horses, donkeys, mules and hinnies;
  • Cattle;
  • Sheep and goats;
  • Live poultry: domestic chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls;
  • Wheat and meslin;
  • Barley;
  • Corn;
  • Rice;
  • Wheat flour;
  • Vegetable oil (with the exception of safflower);
  • Granulated sugar;
  • Chicken eggs;
  • Iodized table salt;
  • Feed (hay, straw, compound feed, bran and grain feed).
