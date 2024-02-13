Kyrgyzstan extends ban on scrap metal exports

A temporary ban on the export of scrap metal and ferrous metals was extended in Kyrgyzstan. The resolution was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov.

It is noted that the ban was imposed for a period of six months. It applies to the export of scrap and waste ferrous metals, ferrous metal ingots for remelting (charge ingots).

The resolution will come into force in ten days after its official publication.

The ban has been in effect since August 2022 and is constantly being extended.