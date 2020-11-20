18:13
Electricity rates not to change until 2022 in Kyrgyzstan

Electricity rates will not change until 2022. Mirgul Aidarova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Regulation of the Fuel and Energy Complex, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the tariff policy was approved for three years, that is, until 2022 inclusive.

«The limit of 700 kilowatt-hours (for high-mountainous regions — 1,000 kilowatt-hours) has been preserved, until it is reached, all consumers pay 77 tyiyns, regardless of regions, in case of higher consumption — 2.16 soms per 1 kilowatt-hour. 2.24 soms are preserved for other consumers. Pumping stations pay 77.9, this is a social tariff,» Mirgul Aidarova said.

She also added that new consumers have been introduced — cryptocurrency mining farms. An increased tariff of 2.91 soms per kilowatt-hour has been established for them. The tariff for orphanages has changed, now they pay 1.58 soms per kilowatt-hour.

She noted that the development of a new tariff policy for 3 or 5 years would begin next year.
