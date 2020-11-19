11:29
USD 84.77
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.12
English

516 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 516 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 168 people have recovered in Bishkek, 10 — in Osh city, 78 — in Chui region, 49 — in Osh region, 50— in Jalal-Abad region, 16 — in Talas region, 45 — in Issyk-Kul region, 8 — in Naryn region and 92 — in Batken region.

In total, 59,362 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/173640/
views: 41
Print
Related
422 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 68,316 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 55.5 million people globally
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
531 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
425 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,894 in total
Russia not ready to receive foreign students due to COVID-19 situation
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan
At least 157 schoolchildren contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in November
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court Atambayev's supporters demand meeting with Chairwoman of Supreme Court
Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov resigns as acting President of Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list
19 November, Thursday
11:17
516 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 516 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzst...
11:10
Omurbek Tekebayev on new Constitution: Sadyr Japarov pushed onto Bakiyev's path
11:00
422 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 68,316 in total
10:30
Deputy Zhanar Akayev summoned for interrogation to Interior Ministry
09:54
Italian photographer shows natural beauty of Pamir Kyrgyz women
18 November, Wednesday
18:36
Acting President and Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation
18:27
Qatar to pay for heart surgeries for 81 Kyrgyzstanis
17:46
Peaceful march for Constitution to take place in Bishkek