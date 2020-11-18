Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan

No to Violence campaign was launched in Kyrgyzstan with the support of the United Nations Development Program. B2B organization reported.

Every fourth woman in Kyrgyzstan faces domestic violence. The victims are forced to seek shelter in crisis centers that provide psychological, legal and social assistance.

In order to participate in the campaign, you need to buy one of the items in the Instagram store or transfer any funds to Elsom account — +996556999222.

«All the proceeds will be transferred to Ak-Zhurok crisis center in Osh city. It has already helped over 20,000 women since 2009, providing free shelter and social support throughout the southern part of the country. By taking part, you will not only help the victims of violence, but also express your disagreement with the violent attitude towards women,» the organization said.