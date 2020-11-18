11:01
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

Raiymbek Matraimov has transferred 493.8 million soms to the special account of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The money was transferred to the account to pay off damage within the framework of the economic amnesty announced by Sadyr Japarov.

According to the ministry, as of November 16, at least 494,867 million soms have been transferred to the account.

As the officials noted, the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service began transferring funds to the Finance Ministry’s account on November 5. It is not known when further transfers will be made.

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Then the ex-deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov said he was ready to compensate for the damage and transferred 80 million soms to the account of the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town.
