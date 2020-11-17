16:42
Community-acquired pneumonia death rate grows 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan

Compared to January-September 2019, the number of deaths from community-acquired pneumonia increased 2.5 times in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee of the country provided such data.

According to the operational data of the Ministry of Health, 26,000 cases of pneumonia have been registered in January-September 2020. There were 24,000 cases for the same period last year.

The largest increase in the incidence was registered in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region — 1.9 times, as well as in Chui region — by 11.5 percent.

In January-September 2020, diseases of the circulatory system accounted for more than a half (52 percent) of the total number of deaths, neoplasms — for 11 percent and diseases of the respiratory system — for 7 percent.

At least 444 people died from pneumonia in January-September 2019 that is about 33 percent in the total number of deaths from respiratory diseases. In January-September 2020, their number reached 1,112 people, or 54 percent.

«In January-September last year, there were 9 deaths from pneumonia per 100,000 people, while in January-September 2020 there were 23, or 2.5 times more,» the National Statistical Committee said.
