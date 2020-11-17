13:40
USD 84.80
EUR 100.56
RUB 1.10
English

486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total

At least 486 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 143 people got infected in Bishkek, 22 — in Osh, 32— in Osh region, 137 — in Chui region, 42 — in Issyk-Kul region, 49 — in Jalal-Abad region, 18 — in Talas region, 71 — in Naryn region and 36 — in Batken region.

In total, 67,469 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/173336/
views: 118
Print
Related
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Lenin's tomb to be closed in Moscow due to coronavirus fears
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 54.3 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
439 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 66,983 in total
Honored physician Damira Bayzakova passes away
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation
17 November, Tuesday
13:23
15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 15 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
13:20
Over 297,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against influenza
13:13
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
13:10
555 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:07
486 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 67,469 in total