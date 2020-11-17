12:07
National Bank conducts 2nd intervention in November to support som

The day before, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan repeatedly entered the foreign exchange market with an intervention to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate. Official website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

It sold $ 2 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 21.4 million — with settlements different from the transaction date. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has sold $ 50.2 million in the foreign exchange market over the past week.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar has been fluctuating for the second month in a row. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the week. The exchange rate slightly stabilized later, but it rose again to 84.5 soms on the weekend.
