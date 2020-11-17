UNDP donates laptops to regional media centers for $ 8,300

UNDP donated laptops to regional media centers of the Department of Information and Mass Communications of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

Technical support was provided for $ 8,330 to improve the capacity of regional media centers for providing information services to the population.

In 2018, the Ministry of Culture began work on transforming state regional and district newspapers and television companies into media centers on the basis of a government decree. The ministry reorganized the regional state television and radio broadcasting companies and editorial offices of district, regional newspapers into seven media centers through their merger.