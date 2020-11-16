Nursultan Kubanov appointed Public Advisor to Mayor of Bishkek

Nursultan Kubanov was appointed a Public Advisor to the Mayor of Bishkek today. He himself informed 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev.

Nursultan Kubanov stressed that he would assist the city with education issues. «I am open to all proposals and initiatives. Let’s develop the educational system of the country together,» he said.

Nursultan Kubanov ran for 2020 parliamentary elections from Bir Bol political party.

Earlier, Gulya Almambetova served as an Advisor to the Mayor of the capital.