12:58
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

439 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 439 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 104 people have recovered in Bishkek, 17 — in Osh city, 53 — in Chui region, 39 — in Osh region, 83— in Jalal-Abad region, 15 — in Talas region, 42 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Naryn region and 84 — in Batken region.

In total, 57,760 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/173158/
views: 131
Print
Related
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
479 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 66,983 in total
Honored physician Damira Bayzakova passes away
Russia sends 50,000 PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
540 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
499 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 65,953 in total
Security Council Secretary checks readiness of hospitals for COVID-19
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
16 November, Monday
12:23
Jalal-Abad microdistricts left without water Jalal-Abad microdistricts left without water
12:11
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
12:03
Three people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district
11:47
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan