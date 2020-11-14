15:20
Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss cooperation

A telephone conversation took place today between the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Press service of the acting President reported.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders of the two countries discussed topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Sadyr Japarov expressed special gratitude to the head of Uzbekistan for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

«He noted that the Uzbek side in a difficult period for Kyrgyzstan handed over humanitarian aid in the form of medicines, personal protective equipment, medical equipment and food. At the end of the conversation, the acting President Sadyr Japarov stressed that the Kyrgyz side was ready to further strengthen the strategic partnership, expand political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties with Uzbekistan,» the statement says.
