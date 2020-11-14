Kyrgyzstan repeatedly asks Russia to increase number of flights

The Kyrgyz side asked to consider the possibility of increasing the number of regular flights in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological standards and requirements. The issue was repeatedly raised at the meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission of Artem Novikov and Alexey Overchuk.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia raised this issue. But it was decided that the issue would be considered as the epidemiological situation in the countries stabilized. In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

Artem Novikov noted the stabilization of the political situation in Kyrgyzstan and return of political processes to the constitutional framework. He informed that early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan were scheduled for January 10, 2021. It was stressed that Kyrgyzstan remained fully committed to all its international obligations, strict implementation of all previously signed bilateral and multilateral international treaties, as well as protection of the rights of investors and ensuring the safety of foreign citizens staying in the republic.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed on the provision of gratuitous technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan for the development and modernization of the tax administration system.

The experience of the Federal Tax Service of Russia will be used in this direction. The provided technical assistance will allow the Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to switch to a new transparent method of tax administration within two years, eradicate corruption and fully implement the service model of servicing taxpayers through advanced digital technologies.

The co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission also agreed to prepare and sign a plan of joint actions to increase bilateral trade between the countries within a month. At the end of the meeting, Artem Novikov and Alexey Overchuk confirmed their desire to further strengthen and intensify political, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts in the spirit of strategic alliance.