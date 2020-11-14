EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from Ukraine

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) plans to extend anti-dumping measures for seamless pipes from Ukraine. Assistant to the Chairman of the EEC Board Iya Malkina reported.

According to her, the anti-dumping duty on seamless stainless steel pipes from Ukraine has been in effect since February 26, 2016. The measure is valid for five years. But on the initiative of the producers of the Union countries, in October 2020, the Department for the Protection of the Internal Market of the Commission began a second investigation, which should be completed within 12 months — in October 2021.

«Taking into account the expiration date of the duty, as well as the timing of the investigation, the EEC Board will consider the issue of a possible extension of the measure at the beginning of next year. The size of the duty currently ranges from 4.32 to 18.96 percent of the customs value, depending on the manufacturing company,» Iya Malkina said.