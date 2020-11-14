12:18
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Air quality: Bishkek repeatedly enters top 10 most polluted cities

MoveGreen environmental movement installed several sensors in Bishkek that measure the content of small PM2.5 particles in the air.

Average daily rates are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The measurement results are available in real time.

Data as of 9.30 am, November 14:

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also installed a sensor. It shows the air quality index online. Information is updated hourly.

As of 9.00 am, the air quality index (AQI) in the diplomatic mission area was 69, concentration of PM2.5 at the time of measurement — 26 μg / m³.

As of 9.30 am, Bishkek took the 33rd place in World Air Quality Index ranking of the largest cities in the world.

According to the WHO norms, the average annual level of РМ2.5 should be not more than 10 µg / m³, and the average daily level should not exceed 25 µg / m³. According to the national legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, the norm is 35 µg / m³. Exactly this standard is taken for calculations. A one-time allowable concentration, according to MoveGreen, set in the national legislation is 160 µg / m³.

  • Particles PM2.5 is an air pollutant, which includes both solid microparticles and tiny droplets of liquids. The smallest pieces of soot, asphalt and car tires, particles of mineral salts (sulfates, nitrates), heavy metal compounds (mainly oxides), biological pollutants (some allergens and microorganisms) also belong to PM2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/173044/
views: 96
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
Air pollution level grows in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner due to rain
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in Osh market area
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Russia to donate laboratory equipment for air quality measurement
Campaign timed to International Clean Air Day held in Bishkek
Popular
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council
14 November, Saturday
11:50
EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from Ukraine EAEU plans to extend anti-dumping duties on pipes from...
11:33
Air quality: Bishkek repeatedly enters top 10 most polluted cities
11:17
Presidential elections: Final day for accepting applications from candidates
11:08
Rossotrudnichestvo donates textbooks to seven schools in Kyrgyzstan
10:40
Mass brawl in Moscow: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted
13 November, Friday
22:01
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan joins State Committee for National Security