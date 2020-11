An earthquake of magnitude 5 was registered today in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan at 14:25. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Tremors were felt in Suzak district — 4.5 points, in Jalal-Abad city — 3 points, Uzgen district — 3.5 points.

According to preliminary data, no casualties or destructions were reported.