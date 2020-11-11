16:55
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek

Third rally takes place in the center of Bishkek. Tenants of Caravan shopping center came to the Government House.

About 100 people demand meeting with the acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

They chant: «Don’t take away our bread!», «Beware of tears of women!», «Make State Property Management Fund work!». The participants note that this is their last rally, they intend to stand there until Sadyr Japarov comes out to them.

This is not the first rally of the entrepreneurs. Previously, they have repeatedly stated that Caravan shopping center was illegally included in online auction. According to them, the state has the right to conduct an auction only if the enterprise is unprofitable. «However, Caravan shopping center annually brings profit of 74 million soms,» the protesters said.
