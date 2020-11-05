Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan

Turkey handed over military equipment to Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Omuraliev met with the Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Kamil Firat. He expressed condolences to the diplomat in connection with human casualties and serious damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami in Izmir province.

After discussion of bilateral cooperation, an official ceremony of acceptance and handing over of military clothing, mining equipment and automotive vehicles for the military personnel of Kyrgyzstan took place.

Cengiz Kamil Firat noted that Turkey was ready to further strengthen and expand Kyrgyz-Turkish relations in the military and military-technical fields.