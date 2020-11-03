16:26, 03 November 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
Infectious Diseases Hospital opened in Tokmak city
16:26, 03 November 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
An Infectious Diseases Hospital was opened in Tokmak city. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.
Overhaul of the medical facility has been fully completed. The Infectious Diseases Hospital has 216 beds. All the works were financed in the amount of 45,700,000 soms. This money was also used to purchase the necessary furniture for the hospital.