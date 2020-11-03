SCNS employee extorts bribe of $ 3,000, case sent to court

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has completed investigation of a criminal case on the extortion of a bribe by an employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

«It is known that the employee of the State Committee for National Security was caught red-handed while receiving 77,000 soms. He was charged with bribe extortion and abuse of official position. The criminal case has been sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek,» the sources said.

On September 4, officers of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes together with the State Committee for National Security detained the SCNS employee for Oktyabrsky district of the capital within pre-trial proceedings. He extorted $ 3,000 from a businessman.