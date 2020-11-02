Fifth rally in Bishkek: Protesters demand credit amnesty

The fifth rally for today started in front of the Government House in Bishkek.

About 20 people demand resignation of the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov. «We demand a credit amnesty and to pass a law on bankruptcy of individuals. Don’t allow the banks to deprive us of our only homes. The coronavirus pandemic has left a big mark. We are ordinary people who cannot pay off the unaffordable sums, because the crisis has begun, and banks demand to pay off the debts,» protesters say.

Earlier, sellers of Dordoi market came to the Government House, they demand from the authorities to help with delivery of their goods, which got stuck at the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border.