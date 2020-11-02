14:26
New head of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Elchibek Dzhantaev, the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, will fulfill the duties of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region instead of Balbak Tulobaev, who became an acting Mayor of Bishkek.

From 2014 to February 9, 2018, he had served as the first deputy head of Ak-Suu district.

On February 9, 2018, by the order of the then Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov, he was appointed the head of the Tyup district administration.

On July 30, 2020, he became the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region.
