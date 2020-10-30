Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveys greetings to top leadership of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his greetings to the new top leadership of Kyrgyzstan and wishes for further success in their work. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

Today, within the framework of a working visit to Nur-Sultan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev was received by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The parties discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation in the political, trade, economic, water, power and transit-logistics spheres, and also outlined the prospects for further interaction.

«They paid special attention to the issues of joint countering the spread of COVID-19. The parties also discussed the socio-economic situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan during the coronavirus pandemic,» the statement says.