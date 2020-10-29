18:50
Sadyr Japarov instructs to reduce bureaucracy and fight corruption

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to reduce bureaucracy. He stated this today at a government meeting.

The head of the Cabinet noted that officials spend too much time on bureaucracy. «We need to reduce unnecessary documentation. People’s inquiries must be answered as soon as possible,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov called on officials to step up the fight against corruption and warned that these were not empty words. «For example, 15 days have passed since my statement on the fight against corruption, but the National Energy Holding did not give us any proposals. You will have to answer for everything,» he added.
