Talas residents find pelican near sheep barn

Local residents found a pelican near a sheep barn in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan. A reader told 24.kg news agency.

«We have a big sheep barn, a few days ago a pelican was found near it. It cannot fly, probably something happened to it. We fed it with fish for three days, it eats well. We reported about it to the State Ecological and Technical Inspection, its employees took the bird and will hand it over to Bugu-Ene Public Foundation for rehabilitation,» he said.

Animals rescued in extreme situations live in the zoo and at Bugu-Ene rehabilitation center. One of the most famous pets is the snow leopard Zhaabars, injured in early January in Talas region.
