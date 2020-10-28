12:21
Another rally held near Bishkek City Hall

A rally is repeatedly held near the building of Bishkek City Hall. About 70 people came to the City Hall building demanding to return the vice mayors of the city who were fired yesterday.

Acting Mayor of the capital Balbak Tulobaev came out to protesters.

The protesters are holding banners saying: «Return the vice mayors! Let them work! »

Earlier, the acting Mayor of Bishkek asked the Vice Mayors of the capital Victoria Mozgacheva and Alymbek Abdyldaev to vacate their positions. The first was in charge of the social sector, the second — of housing and communal services.

In addition, heads of the Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek Azamat Doroev and Pervomaisky district — Alibek Birimkulov left their posts.
