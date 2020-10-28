12:20
Almaz Mambetov appointed head of Department of Presidential Affairs

Almaz Mambetov was appointed the head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the president reported.

The acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Almaz Mambetov the head of the Department of Presidential and Government Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Almaz Mambetov was the Chairman of the State Registration Service (SRS). He served in the position for less than one year. He was appointed the head of the SRS in April 2019 after the resignation of Alina Shaikova.
