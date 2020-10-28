10:44
Association of Kyrgyz Traditional Sports established in Kyrgyzstan

The Association of Kyrgyz Traditional Sports, Folk Games and Culture has been established in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The association includes 11 National Sports Federations.

Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, ex-head of the Directorate for National Sports Almazbek Kasenov became the President of the Association.

The Association was created to promote and popularize national sports, folk games and culture among the country’s population.
