Residents of Osh city owe almost 60 million soms for heat supply

Residents of Osh city owe 60 million soms for heat supply. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Explanatory work among the population on paying off the debt for heating is stepped up in the city.

According to the order of the Mayor of Osh, Taalaibek Sarybashov, in connection with the predicted cold snap, work on supply of social facilities and residential buildings with heating began on October 22.

The relevant state bodies were instructed to step up work on paying off debts among consumers up to the suspension of heat supply to persistent nonpayers.
