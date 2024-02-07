12:32
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Hot water and heat supply resumed in full

Supply of all Bishkek consumers with heat and hot water has been fully resumed. Director of the branch of Electric Stations OJSC Bishkekteploset Uran Raimbekov announced.

«All residential buildings in the city are connected. These are also 63 medical institutions, including all maternity hospitals, 84 preschool institutions, 54 schools, all social facilities and 59 large consumers. At the moment, the system operates according to actual parameters — pressure and temperature supplied from the heating and power plant,» Uran Raimbekov said.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
