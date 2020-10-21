Construction of Infectious Diseases Hospital in Osh to be completed by November

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova visited the Infectious Diseases Hospital under construction in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Aida Ismailova got acquainted with construction of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Osh as part of her working trip.

Major repairs have been carried out in the main departments, construction of an additional building with 100 beds is in full swing. «It is under constant surveillance and is built using quality materials. Completion of construction of the facility is scheduled for early November,» the statement says.

The medical facility consists of three departments. The old building of the Osh Children’s Infectious Diseases Hospital is also being overhauled. The facility is currently 90 percent complete.

The Vice Prime Minister also visited the Osh Combined Clinical Hospital.