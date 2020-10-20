13:13
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Semetei hospital could be opened next week

Semetei hospital located at the former American airbase could be opened next week. Head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, Adil Chargynov, announced at a scheduled meeting in the City Hall.

According to him, there are 1,300 beds on the territory of the observation unit to accommodate patients.

"A new 50-bed intensive care unit and an emergency department are being deployed. We bring it into line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health. Our minister has set a deadline to complete everything by the end of the week, it will possibly start functioning from the next week, "Adil Chargynov noted.

At least 11 hospitals currently admit patients with coronavirus infection in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/169988/
views: 50
Print
Related
New infectious diseases department opened in Issyk-Kul hospital
Construction of infectious diseases hospital in Bishkek not completed
24-hour hospital opened in Osh city
Renovation of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken
Overhaul of hospital in Tokmak 98 percent completed
Over 42 million soms allocated for overhaul of Talas district hospital
Repair of hospital in Tokmak planned to be completed by end of September
Regional hospital repaired for 21 million soms in Cholpon-Ata
President of Kyrgyzstan visits renovated hospital in Osh region
Construction of hospital with 100 beds begins in Jalal-Abad
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
13:00
Semetei hospital could be opened next week Semetei hospital could be opened next week
12:55
At least 228 different crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:52
EAEU states propose to extend customs privileges on import of electric vehicles
11:55
Number of restrictions imposed in Jalal-Abad due to spread of COVID-19
10:26
Ex-deputy head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan detained