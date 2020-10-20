Semetei hospital could be opened next week

Semetei hospital located at the former American airbase could be opened next week. Head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Bishkek, Adil Chargynov, announced at a scheduled meeting in the City Hall.

According to him, there are 1,300 beds on the territory of the observation unit to accommodate patients.

"A new 50-bed intensive care unit and an emergency department are being deployed. We bring it into line with the requirements of the Ministry of Health. Our minister has set a deadline to complete everything by the end of the week, it will possibly start functioning from the next week, "Adil Chargynov noted.

At least 11 hospitals currently admit patients with coronavirus infection in Bishkek.