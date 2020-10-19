Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Chief of Staff of President’s Executive Office

Suyunbek Kasmambetov was appointed the Chief of Staff of the Executive Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the Government reports.

He was born on April 8, 1960 in Naryn. Suyunbek Kasmambetov graduated from the Faculty of History of the Kyrgyz State University.

After graduation, he taught there. In 1989 he decided to build a career along the party line. He worked as an instructor at the Ideological Department of District Committee of the Communist Party. After the collapse of the USSR, he worked as an assistant to the heads of government agencies. In 1992, he joined the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. From then until 2009 he worked for the structures of the Parliament in various positions.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov said that appointments would be made solely for the purpose of updating human resources and attracting new and young specialists to the civil service.