SCNS summons ex-deputy chairman of Financial Police for interrogation

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan, Emil Zhamgyrchiev, was summoned for questioning by the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

In addition to Zhamgyrchiev, the former deputy head of the Government Office, Bakytbek Kalmuratov, is also under interrogation.

«According to preliminary data, both of them were taken to the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security based on investigative order of an investigator. Bakytbek Kalmuratov and Emil Zhamgyrchiev are involved in the smuggling case,» the sources said.

Earlier, Emil Zhamgyrchiev denied any involvement in the case on smuggling and extortion of money.
