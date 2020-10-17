Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Niyazbekov, visited the employees treated in the hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who were injured during the riots in the capital on October 5-6. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

He talked with the patients of the hospital, asked about their state of health, and also wished them a speedy recovery and return to duty.

Ulan Niyazbekov promised that the officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs would do everything possible for the full recovery of the employees, and also thanked all those who performed their official duty to ensure public safety, law and order for their conscientious service.

At least 626 police officers were injured during the rallies on October 5-6, which escalated into riots. Some 176 of them are in hospitals, the rest are provided with outpatient medical care.