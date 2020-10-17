19:42
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan

Six Kyrgyzstanis tried to illegally cross the state border with Kazakhstan. Press service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

On October 15, the Border Service Department for Zhambul region prevented an attempt to illegally cross the state border.

During inspection of a Mercedes-Benz car, border guards found six citizens of Kyrgyzstan inside, who were hiding from passport control and trying to cross the border without registration.

The car driver and passengers were detained, and a criminal case was initiated for attempt to illegally cross the state border.
